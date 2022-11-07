Raymond V. Wells

Raymond "Skip" V. Wells, age 92, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 9:33 pm Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Pleasant View Assisted Living in Hannibal.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm Thursday, November 10, 2022, at the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel. Pastor Wes Tischer will officiate. Burial will be in the Grand View Burial Park with full military honors.
Visitation celebrating Skip's life will be held at 11:00 am until the time of the service Thursday at the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
Skip was born on June 11, 1930, in Hannibal, MO the son of Raymond Vance and Gladys Belle (Walker) Wells, Sr.
He was united in marriage to Elizabeth "Betty" Fishback on May 8, 1949, in Hannibal.
Survivors include his wife, Betty of Hannibal; son, Greg Wells (Jeannie) of Wildwood, MO; daughter, Vicki Gottman (Allen) of Hannibal, MO; six grandchildren, Chris Gottman (Stacey), Erik Gottman (Ashley), Amy Ogle (Adam), Jordan Wells (Tara), Carley Koke (Kevin) and Kyle Wells, (Cara); twelve great-grandchildren, Colton Gottman, Walker Gottman, Kaellee Ogle, McKenzie Ogle, Tray Gottman, Reid Wells, Charlie Koke, Parker Koke, Cash Wells, Lilly Koke, Kameron Wells and Kayden Wells; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Barbara Jean Miller.
Skip graduated from Hannibal High School in the class of 1948. He honorably served his country in the Naval Reserves for eleven years.
Skip worked as a Supervisor for Missouri State Highway Department for thirty-three years before retiring in 1992.
In his younger years, Skip worked at Zimmerman Town Talk Bakery for fifteen years. Traveling across the U.S. brought great pleasure for Skip and Betty, with Alaska and Hawaii being favorites. They explored many parts of the world outside of the U.S. including Europe, Canada, Panama, Greece, Italy and Germany. Skip enjoyed being outdoors gardening, small game hunting or fishing. He had a sense of humor and was known for telling jokes and being a storyteller.
The biggest joy in his life was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Skip was a member of Arch United Methodist Church and also a member of St. John's Masonic Lodge #28.
Pallbearers will be Chris Gottman, Erik Gottman, Jordan Wells, Kyle Wells, Adam Ogle and Kevin Koke.
Memorial contributions may be made to NEMO Humane Society, in care of Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.