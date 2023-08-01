Raymond "Paul" Newland Jr., 82, of New London, MO, passed away at 3:56 PM, Friday, July 28, 2023, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM, Friday, August 4, 2023, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Rev. Andrew Kovar will officiate. Burial will follow at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Paul's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Friday, at the funeral home.
Paul was born May 27, 1941, in Memphis, MO to Raymond Paul Newland Sr. and Dolly Lucille Osbon Newland.
He was married to Alice Mitchell on July 1, 1960, in Hannibal, MO. She survives.
Other survivors include his daughter, Becky Chitwood (Mike) of Hannibal, MO; two brothers, Charles Newland (Donna) of Hannibal, MO, and Kenneth W. Newland (Mary Baker) of Hannibal, MO; four grandchildren, Michael Chitwood, Hayley Chitwood, Josh Newland, and Jacob Newland; one great grandchild, Aurora Chitwood; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by lifelong friend, Tom Baker.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents; one son, David W. Newland; his sister, Jeanie Tallman; and brother-in-law, Jimmy Tallman.
Paul retired from the Hannibal J.C Penney’s store where he had worked in the maintenance department for 47 years. He started at the J.C. Penney’s store originally located on Main Street and followed the company to their new store at the Huck Finn Shopping Center.
Away from work Paul loved to keep his yard looking good and take on projects around the house. The St. Louis Cardinals were Paul’s baseball team, and he especially enjoyed the pitching of one of his favorites, Bob Gibson and his favorite hitter, Stan Musial. A collector, Paul collected coins, all things frog related, Norman Rockwell coffee cups and plates and even vintage toy J.C. Penney automobiles. Westerns on TV were Paul’s favorite to watch, especially movies with John Wayne. One of Paul’s favorite baking recipes to bake for his family to was for “Black Magic Chocolate Cake”! Most of all Paul cherished his family and friends and he always looked forward to the moments they shared.
Paul was Baptist by faith and was baptized at Southside Baptist Church in Hannibal, MO.
The pallbearers will be Charlie Newland, Jim Tallman, John Tallman, Chris Newland, Danny Newland, and Craig Newland.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital.
