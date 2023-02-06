Raymond L. “Dinky” Allen Jr., 71, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 12:12 PM, Friday, February 3, 2023, at University Hospital Columbia in Columbia, MO.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM, Thursday, February 9, 2023, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Rev. Tim Goodman will officiate.
Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Dinky's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at the funeral home.
Dinky was born May 24, 1951, in Hannibal, MO to Raymond L. Allen Sr. and Margaret Ellen Wyatt Allen.
Survivors include his four Godchildren, Emma Dooley, Christine Dodd, Harold “Pete” Dodd, Jr., and Dennis Dooley; seven great Godchildren, Britta Dooley, Brant (Kylie) Dooley, Bradley (Alisha) Thomure, Dylan (Emily) Thomure, Pete Combs, Kalyssa Dodd, and Harlan Dodd; eight great great Godchildren, Jordy Bartels, Noah Thomure, Jaekyn Thomure, Bray'leece Thomure, River Dooley, Quinn Dooley, Haisley Thomure, and Rowan Thomure; two brothers, Rocky Allen and Ricky Morrison; three sisters, Sharon Ruby, Starla (John) Elledge, and Rita King; Dinky’s two best friends, Helen Dodd and Bennie Lucas; and several nieces and nephews.
Dinky was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Marchita Riley; one brother, Roger Allen; one great great Godchild, Bentley Michael White; and his best friend, Pete Dodd Sr.
Professionally, Dinky worked at the scrap yard for Hannibal Iron and Metal for 20 years and later worked for Frese Iron and Metal. In his retirement, Dinky worked at area convenience stores.
Dinky loved to visit his friends, often driving around town to check in on everyone. Root beer soda, chocolate milkshakes and Oreo cookies were a few of Dinky’s favorites. Dinky loved country music and Loretta Lynn was his absolute favorite. Trips to Branson to catch a country music show, watching home make over shows or wrestling on TV with his good friend, Pete brought Dinky joy. Most of all Dinky cherished the times he shared with his friends and family. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Pallbearers will be Brant Dooley, Bradley Thomure, Dylan Thomure, Pete Combs, Darin Thrasher, and Dennis Dooley.
Memorial contributions may be made to the James O'Donnell Funeral Home for funeral expenses.
