Raymond G. Huffman

Raymond "Gray" Huffman, 74, of, Hannibal, passed away at 12:05 AM, Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Willow Care Center in Hannibal, MO.
Funeral Services will be at 10:00 AM, Saturday, September 17, 2022, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Rev. Bruce Bouman will officiate.
Burial with full military honors by Emmette J. Shields American Legion Post #55 will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Gray's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Friday, September 16, 2022, at the funeral home.
Gray was born June 1, 1948, in Hannibal, MO to Donald Huffman and Faye Sorrell Huffman.
Survivors include his two children, Rob Huffman (Stacy) of Hannibal, MO, and Jessica Miller (Mike) of Indiana; one stepdaughter, Brandy Jo Holtsclaw of Indiana; one brother, Donnie Huffman (Teresa) of Hannibal, MO; five grandchildren, Kenadie Simmons (Kacey), Dalton Huffman (Raegan), Abby Miller (Preston), Jaylynn Huffman, and Erica Huffman; two step grandchildren, Jarret, and Jaycee; and seven great grandchildren, Joellah Simmons, Wrinley Huffman, Dallas, Sydney, Keagan, and Marlie.
Gray was preceded in death by his parents, and one nephew, Jeff Huffman.
Gray was a member of the United States Navy. He proudly served his country and was a Vietnam Veteran.
Professionally, Gray retired from Cannon Sline where he was a Superintendent. Gray was a longtime union painter and member of Union Local #109.
An avid sports fan, Gray loved the St. Louis Cardinals, Dallas Cowboys and watching Mizzou football. Spending time outdoors hunting and fishing, especially deer hunting and trout fishing in Bennett Springs brought Gray joy. Watching Clint Eastwood and John Wayne westerns entertained Gray. Most of all, Gray loved spending time with his grandchildren and especially watching his grandson play football.
Pallbearers will be Rob Huffman, Dalton Huffman, and Kacey Simmons.
Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice.
