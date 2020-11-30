Raymond Francis Taylor, age 83, of Center, MO passed away at 2:17 pm Friday, November 27, 2020, at Hannibal Regional Hospital.
There are no services planned at this time due to COVID-19. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Cremation arrangements are being handled by the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel of Hannibal.
Raymond was born on June 14, 1937, in Bush, MO the son of John Curtis and Mary Lilly (Sweeney) Taylor.
He was united in marriage to Shirley Hager on May 10, 1959, in Hannibal, MO
Survivors included his wife, Shirley Taylor of the home; children, Jim Voitik of Louisiana, MO, Karen Whitley (Kelly) of Atlanta, MO, Sheri Sheets (Glen) of Springfield, IL and Lori Lane (Kevin) of Holt Summit, MO; daughter-in-law, Sarah Taylor of Palmyra, MO; brother, Gene Taylor (Julia) of Curryville, MO; grandchildren, Aaron, Heather, Daniel, Chris, Caleb, Michael, Jacob, Ethan, Rachael and Austin; six great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews
In addition to his parents, Mr. Taylor was preceded in death by a son, John Taylor and a half brother, John David Crane.
Raymond worked a majority of his working career for the Laborers Union Local 660 out of St. Charles, MO.
Mr. Taylor enjoyed hunting, fishing, raising animals and gardening in his free time. After retirement he undertook the hobby of beekeeping. His biggest love was the time spent with his family and friends.
Raymond was a member of Center Baptist Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the James E. Cary Cancer Center or the NEMO Humane Society, in care of the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel, 2619 St. Mary’s Ave., Hannibal, MO 63401.
