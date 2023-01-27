Raydene Miller, 84, of Hannibal, died January 26, 2023, at her home in Hannibal. Services will be at 10 a.m., January 30, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal. Burial will follow at Akers Chapel Cemetery in Hull, Ill. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m., January 29, at the funeral home.
