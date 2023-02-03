Randall W. Bunten, 75, of Palmyra, Mo., died February 2, 2023, at his home in Palmyra. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m., February 6, at the church. Burial with full military honors performed by American Legion Post #174 Boots-Dickson will be at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Palmyra. Visitation will be February 6, from 9 to 10 a.m., at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Palmyra.
