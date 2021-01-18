Ralph "Butch" W. Fogle, Sr., 69, of Hannibal, Mo., passed away at 3:27 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Mo. Rev. Tim Goodman will officiate. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Hannibal, Mo.
Friends and Family are invited to Ralph's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at the funeral home.
Ralph was born Nov. 2, 1951, in Hannibal, Mo., to Harold "Cutter" Fogle and Emma Dodd Fogle. He was previously married to Virginia Sue Parsons. She preceded him in death.
Survivors include his companion of over 30 years, Patricia Shaw; three children, Ralph W. Fogle, Jr. (Kimberly) of Centralia, Mo., Phyllis Fogle Boggs (William Schwanke) of Hannibal, Mo., and Donnie Riley (Lacy) of Hannibal, Mo.; three brothers, George Fogle, John Fogle, and Harold Fogle; four sisters, Sylvia Freeman, Elsie Fogle, Rosie Fogle, and Theresa Hirner; 13 grandchildren; several great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ralph was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, James "Bono" Fogle.
Professionally, Ralph worked in construction.
Away from work, Ralph enjoyed hunting and fishing. A fan of old cars, Ralph loved his 1952 Chevy and also his 2010 black Chevy truck. Wicked Tuna, Family Feud, and old westerns on TV were a few of Ralph's favorites. Most of all, Ralph enjoyed the time he could spend with his family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Ryan Fogle, Jordon Fogle, Jarrid Fogle, Tyler Kamrowski, Traven Kamrowski, and Trever Kamrowski.
Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.