Ralph W. “Butch” Fogle, Sr., 69, of Hannibal, Mo., died Jan. 14, 2021. Services will be 10 a.m., Jan. 21, at James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m., Jan. 20, at the funeral home.
Hannibal, Mo.
Updated: January 15, 2021 @ 6:02 pm
