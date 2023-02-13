Ralph "Skeeter" L. Karlinski, 64, of St. James, MO, formerly of Hannibal, MO passed away Monday, February 6, 2023, in St. James, MO.
Funeral services will be at 1:00 PM, Saturday, February 18, 2023, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Burial will follow at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Skeeter 's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Friday, February 17, 2023, at the funeral home.
Skeeter was born January 20, 1959, in Chicago, IL to Ralph Leon Karlinski Sr. and Irene Fields Eddingfield.
He was previously married to Debra Yount McGhee. She survives. He was later previously married to Beverly Grouns. She preceded him in death.
Other survivors include his three children, Ashley Smashey (Emory III), Robert Benjamin Karlinski, and Samuel Karlinski; four grandchildren, Taylor, Emily, Hayleigh, and Callie Smashey; two great grandchildren, Carter O'Rourke and Cameron Smashey; his brother, Robert Jordan Karlinksi and his children, Jordan Karlinski (Jamie), Haden Karlinski and Joseph Karlinski; and his sister, Jamie Hall (Heath) and her children, Savannah Harris (Keaton), Boston Hall, Bronx Hall, and Jackson Hall.
Skeeter was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Annie Grouns; grandparents, Robert and Bessie Sights; uncle, Jimmy Fields; and stepfather, Rick Eddingfield.
Professionally, Skeeter first worked as a glass specialist. He owned and operated Glass Specialty System in Illinois and later worked at Safelite Auto Glass Shop for many years. Skeeter later worked many years as a union laborer all over the United States. He was a member of Laborers’ Local #660 out of St. Charles, MO.
A true outdoorsman, Skeeter loved deer hunting, mushroom hunting, and fishing. He enjoyed woodworking and tinkering around in his garage. Listening to St. Louis Cardinals Radio and watching old westerns and Law and Order were a few of Ralph's favorites. Most of all, Skeeter cherished his family, especially spending time with his grandchildren.
Skeeter was Christian by faith.
Pallbearers will be Emory Smashey III, Robert Jordan Karlinski, Robert Benjamin Karlinski, Shawn Smashey, Joseph Karlinski, and Emory Smashey Jr.
Memorial contributions may be made to donor's choice.
