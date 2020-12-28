Ralph E. Shaw, 82, of Palmyra, died at his home, surrounded by people he loved. Ralph was born on October 8th, 1938 to Marvin and Elizabeth (Elder) Shaw in Wellington, KS. He was married to Janice C. Dodd on May 1st, 1993 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Hannibal, MO.
Survivors include his wife, Janice Shaw, of Palmyra, MO, one daughter, Gretchen Shaw, of Warrensburg, three sons, Scott Shaw (Sherrie) of Hannibal, A.J. Jones (Elizabeth) of Hannibal, and Greg Jones (Brandi) of Cameron; ten grandchildren, Stephanie Salgado, Brittany Galuzzio, Emily Elkins, Tyler Nicosia, Megan Marquez, Kristin Shaw, Gage, Brodi, Jaxon, and Morgan Jones; nine great-grandchildren; in-laws Tom (Brenda) Dodd, Kay Dodd, Gene (Colleen) Dodd, Bill (Kirby) Dodd, Doris Nichols (Nelson), Bobby Dodd, David (Mary) Dodd, and Joyce Stevens.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Jean, and his brother Lyle Shaw, in-laws Everett and Marilyn Tuley, Pat and Jim Drebenstedt, Rhonda Dodd, Marty Stevens, and Richard Dodd.
Ralph grew up in McPherson, KS. He had a strong work ethic from a young age that he carried through his life. He was a 1961 graduate of Kansas state University. He worked in managerial positions, starting at Safeway Foods, Welch’s and William Underwood; spent 30 years of his career as CEO at Northeast Power of Palmyra, MO until he retired in 2004. He was very involved in his community. He was the past President of NRECA Generation and Transmission Managers Association, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Hannibal Country Club, and Jackson Park Golf Course. He was instrumental in the implementation of the Grass Greens at Jackson Park Golf Course in Palmyra and the installation of Zoysia Grass Fairways at Hannibal Country Club. He was also the chairman of the Cannon Dam Dedication at Mark Twain Lake, and the Industrial Division chairman for the United Way of the Mark Twain Area. Also, he served on the Hannibal Regional Hospital Foundation Board. He helped with the United Way and YMCA fund drives and various boards and committees.
He enjoyed traveling and seeing the world in retirement with Janice. Perhaps his favorite trip was to the Panama Canal. In his free time, Ralph also enjoyed playing golf, bowling, hunting, fishing, lawn keeping, basketball, volleyball, softball, swimming, and racquetball.
He was Christian by faith and a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Hannibal.
A visitation will be held at 9:00 AM Wednesday December 30, 2020 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Hannibal, MO.
A funeral Service will be held at 10:00 AM Wednesday December 30, 2020 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Hannibal, MO. Pastor Richard Ingmire will officiate. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery in Palmyra, MO.
Pallbearers include Randy Dodd, Landon Shaw, Stephen Marquez, Brian Salgado, Jason Elkins, and Tyler Nicosia.
Honorary pallbearers include Mac Fisher, Ernie Wooten, Joe Schaefer, Joe Corn, and Dan Evans.
Memorials may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church.
The family is being served by Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra, MO. The family has requested that masks be worn for all services.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.LewisBrothersFuneralChapel.com.