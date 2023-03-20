Ralph Clark Harvey, age 67 of Hannibal, MO formerly of LaBelle, MO, passed away Friday, March 10, 2023, in the Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, MO.
He was born July 5, 1955, in Kirksville, MO, the son of Ralph Tingle and Norma Regina Wheeler Harvey.
Clark attended LaBelle School and graduated from Highland High School in 1973. He attended University of Missouri in Columbia, MO and also Truman State University in Kirksville, MO.
He farmed for a while in the LaBelle area and moved to Hannibal, MO where he was employed with Martins True Value and was currently employed at Lowe’s Home Improvement Store.
He was a member of the LaBelle Masonic Lodge and the LaBelle Christian Church where he sometimes preached.
He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents, a nephew Jason Harvey and a great niece Ava Rain Courtois.
Surviving are one sister Grace Golden of Knox City, MO three brothers John O. Harvey of Quincy, IL, Paul Albert (Rachel) Harvey of LaBelle, MO, and Bryon F. Harvey of Quincy, IL, and numerous nieces and nephews. Clark enjoyed reading, history and spending time with family and friends.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in the First Christian Church in LaBelle, MO. Reverend John Dungan will officiate the services. Burial will be in the LaBelle Cemetery.
Musical selections will be Go Rest High On That Mountain, In The Garden and I Can Only Imagine.
Casket bearers will be John Harvey, Paul Harvey, Bryon Harvey, Tommy Harvey, Donald Golden, Aaron Golden, Christopher Harvey and Reece Harvey.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to services Tuesday, March 14th at the First Christian Church in LaBelle, MO.
Memorials are suggested to LaBelle First Christian Church. Memorials may be left at or mailed to Coder Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 151, LaBelle, MO 63447
