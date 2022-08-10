Phyllis M. Green, 87, of Hannibal, passed away at 10:16 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at her home.
There will be no services held.
Cremation arrangements are being handled by Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
Phyllis was born on July 30, 1935, in Eureka, Mo., the daughter of Milton and Katherine (McGraw) Stoker.
She was united in marriage to Charles G. Green. He preceded her in death.
Survivors include daughter, Glenna Green of Columbia, Mo.; son, John Green of Tucson, Ariz.; brother, John Stoker of Nashville, Tenn.; grandson, Joshua Green; granddaughter, Madison Green-Dewey (Jeremy); and great-granddaughter, Emma Green-Henning.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Charles M. Green; and sister, Marion.
Professionally, Phyllis worked as an Administrative Assistant for Southwestern Bell Telephone.
Phyllis was a member of Coates Street Presbyterian where she also served as Deacon.
Phyllis was an extraordinary golfer, even was asked to be one of the first ladies in the LPGA. She had to decline the offer because first and most important was her family. Being a wife and homemaker kept her busy, but being a proud mother of two sons and one daughter kept her even busier with all their activities that she never missed.
Memorial contributions may be made to Second Chance Animal Rescue, in care of Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
Online condolences may be made to the family on Phyllis' memorial page at www.smithfuneralhomeandchapel.com
