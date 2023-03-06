Phyllis Lankford

Phyllis "P.J." Lankford, 66, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 7:47 PM, Friday, March 3, 2023, at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, MO.
A Memorial Service will be at 2:00 PM, Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Fr. Mike Quinn will officiate.
Burial will be held at a later date at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to P.J.'s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, Saturday at the funeral home.
Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
P.J. was born November 15, 1956, in Hannibal, MO to Melvin D. "Bozo" Lankford and Rose C. Cousins Lankford.
Survivors include her son, Jason Lankford (Susette) of Hannibal, MO; her brother, Gary Wheeler (Helen) of St. Louis, MO; her three sisters, Pat Beilsmith of Hannibal, MO, Carolyn Wright of Bowling Green, MO, and Melvia Dobbs of Hannibal, MO; her grandson, Dakota Uppinghouse; her great granddaughter, Brynn Uppinghouse; her favorite nephew, Joe Genevese and many other special family members especially her nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is also survived by good friends, Linda Kerns, Marvin Golian (Shirley Ogle), Mike McPike (Joy), and Larry Rice.
P.J. was preceded in death by her parents; and one sister, Lela Genovese.
Professionally, P.J. was a retired Union construction laborer. She became a Union member in 1978 and was a member of Laborers’ Local #424 of Hannibal, MO and later Laborers’ Local #660 of St. Charles, MO. During her career in construction, P.J. helped to build many notable landmarks in the area, including, the Clarence Cannon Dam at Mark Twain Lake and the Quincy Bayview Bridge in addition to countless miles of highway throughout the area. A hard worker, P.J. regularly operated a 40 lbs. jackhammer or Bobcat on the job sites.
P.J. loved life and enjoyed staying close to home. Simple pleasures like spending time with her dog or watching the birds in her yard brought P.J. joy. An avid St. Louis Cardinals fan, P.J. rarely missed watching a game and cheering on her favorite player, Yadier Molina. Catching episodes of Young and the Restless, Gold Rush on Discovery, or listening to some of her favorite “oldies” on the radio were a few of P.J.'s favorites. A wonderful cook and baker, P.J. always treated her family to a variety of cakes and her annual corn beef and cabbage dinners over St. Patrick’s Day and New Year’s Day were always delicious. Most of all, P.J. cherished the moments she shared with her family and friends.
P.J. was Catholic by faith.
The family wished to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to Dr. Minoff, the staff at Hannibal Regional Hospital, Blue Skies, and Linn Care for the loving care and compassion that they have all shown for P.J.
Memorial contributions may be made to Northeast Missouri Humane Society.
