Phyllis K. McHargue, 83 of New London, MO passed away at 11:38 PM Friday, December 10, 2021, at her son’s home.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Burial will be at Grand View Burial Park. Pastor Allen Clark will officiate.
Friends and Family are invited to Phyllis’ Life Celebration at a visitation that will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at the funeral home.
Phyllis was born on November 23, 1938, in Linneus, MO to Francis W. Dolan and Ethel Pearl Canada Dolan.
She was previously married to Richard L. McHargue on June 1, 1957. He preceded her in death on February 1, 2018.
Phyllis was also preceded in death by her parents and one granddaughter, Erin Elsner and one grandson, Collin McHargue.
Survivors include one son, Michael McHargue (Mary) of New London, MO; one daughter, Shelly Elsner (Carl) of Hannibal, MO; one brother, Phillip Ray Dolan (Christy) of Oregon; one grandson, Sean McHargue (Erin) and two great grandchildren, Emery Ann and Isaiah Michael and one special nephew, Brian Lunetta (Dolan).
Phyllis worked in tourism most of her professional career. She started with the Mark Twain Riverboat, later at the Molly Brown Dinner Theater and in her retirement, she enjoyed working at the Hannibal Visitors and Convention Bureau’s office. Phyllis also previously worked at the Hannibal Courier Post.
Phyllis enjoyed traveling all over the world with her family and friends. She was an avid reader and especially enjoyed mysteries. A lover of nature, Phyllis enjoyed feeding her birds, always keeping an eye out for her favorites, Missouri Blue Birds and hummingbirds. A talented green thumb, Phyllis enjoyed caring for her flowers each season, impatiens and wildflowers always brought her joy. Phyllis was also a wonderful cook and baker, and her homemade pecan pralines were always a treat at Christmas. Phyllis was also very fond of her cats over the years, with “Wilson” and “Alley” being two of her closest companions at times. Most of all Phyllis cherished her family and friends and the moments they shared.
Phyllis formerly attended the Tabernacle of Praise Church, and she was a Christian by faith.
Pallbearers will be Mark Kempker, Sean McHargue, Brian Lunetta (Dolan), Carl Elsner, Sam Shannon and Erin McHargue.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to the Northeast Missouri Humane Society.
Online condolences may be made, and video tribute viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
