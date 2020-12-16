Phyllis C. McKenzie

Phyllis Colleen McKenzie, 82, of Hannibal, Mo., passed away at 3:55 PM, Sunday, December 13, 2020 at Beth Haven Nursing Home in Hannibal.
A Private Memorial Services will be at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Burial will be at a later date at Elmwood Cemetery in Linneus, MO.
Visitation that will be from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Phyllis was born July 4, 1938, in Laclede, Missouri to Theo “Cotton” Wolfe and Maude Elliott Wolfe.
She was married to James E. McKenzie on July 14, 1956 in Brookfield, MO. He preceded her in death on June 19, 2014.
Other survivors include 3 children, Lori McKenzie of Hannibal, MO, Lana Bogeart (Mike) of Atlanta, MO and Lane McKenzie (Kristi) of Maywood, MO, and her mother in law, Ruth McKenzie.
Phyllis is also survived by 4 grandchildren, James Eric Hall (Leah), Phoebe Dowell, Jadon McKenzie and Brittnay McKenzie and 1 great grandchild, Lennox Hall.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, husband and 1 brother, Joseph Duane Wolfe.
Phyllis was a graduate of Meadville High School Class of 1956.
Professionally Phyllis worked as a beautician. She also previously worked as a customer service representative at Commerce Bank and as a receptionist at the Children’s Clinic in Hannibal, MO.
Phyllis enjoyed reading, doing crafts, crocheting and needle work. Phyllis also liked listening to country music.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Donor’s Choice.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.