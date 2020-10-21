Phillip D. Elder

Phillip Dee. Elder, 58, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 4:52 PM, Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at his home.
There will be no services at this time. A Memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Phillip was born March 22, 1962 in Hannibal, MO to Donald F. Elder and Thelma V. Armour Elder.
Other survivors include 2 children, Tiffany Elder and Alexus Elder and 1step son, David Myers, 3 sisters, Belinda Otten (Bob), Rhonda Fiesler (Bill), and Donna Lybarger (John), 1 uncle, Raymond Elder and 1 aunt, Penny Larenson. Phillip is also survived by nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Phillip was preceded in death by his parents.
Professionally Phillip was a mechanic. He enjoyed mushroom hunting, fishing and deer hunting. Phillip especially liked motorcycles, dirt bikes and four wheelers. Phillip loved the time he spent with family, especially his children.
Phillip attended The Crossing Church.
Online condolences may be shared at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.