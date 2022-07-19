Permelia Calicotte

Permelia “Jane” Calicotte, age 87, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 6:07 am Monday, July 18, 2022, at Willow Care Rehabilitation & Health Care Center.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 am Thursday, July 21, 2022, at the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel. Pastor Tom Day will officiate. Burial will be in the Grand View Burial Park.
Visitation celebrating Jane’s life will be held 10:00 am until the time of the service Thursday at the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
Jane was born on September 8, 1934, in Hannibal, MO, the daughter of Samuel and Virginia (Bogue) Newlon.
She was united in marriage to Frank Calicotte on December 14, 1956, at First Christian Church. He preceded her in death on November 13, 2015.
Survivors include her daughter; Linda Carr (Gary) of Hannibal, MO and her son; David Calicotte (Kathy) of Hannibal, MO, grandchildren; Rachel Robison (Chris Litteken) of Hannibal, MO, Jonathan Robison (Kayla Grier) of Hannibal, MO, Samantha Calicotte of Lake Ozarks, MO, and Shara Brothers (Joe Durst) of Hannibal, MO.
Also surviving are her great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Deming, Elsie Grier and Everett Robison and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and brother; Samuel Newlon, Jr.
Professionally Jane worked as an operator and then in the engineering department at Southwestern Bell Telephone Company until her retirement in December 1986 and was a member of the Telephone Pioneers which was a group of retirees that sewed heart shaped pillows for hospital patients, and she was instrumental in keeping that group active. Traveling with her husband to Branson every year since 1970 was one of her favorite pleasures. She enjoyed reading, especially historical romances. Jane was a huge St. Louis Cardinal’s fan. She was ecstatic when Mark McGuire hit his 62nd homerun and broke the record on September 8, 1998, which was on her birthday. Of all the enjoyments in life, spending time with her family and grandchildren were most cherished.
Jane was a long-time member of Oakwood Christian Church.
Pallbearers will be Rachel Robison, Chris Litteken, Jonathan Robison, Gary Carr, Joe Durst and Shara Brothers.
Memorial contributions may be made to Community Loving Care Hospice, in care of Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
