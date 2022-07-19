Permelia Calicotte

Permelia “Jane” Calicotte, age 87, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 6:07 am Monday, July 18, 2022, at Willow Care Rehabilitation & Health Care Center.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 am Thursday, July 21, 2022, at the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel. Pastor Tom Day will officiate. Burial will be in the Grand View Burial Park.

