Penny L. Overstreet

Penny Lee (Baker) Overstreet, age 60, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 1:55 am Monday, March 6, 2023.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 pm Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel. Pastor Tom Day will officiate. Burial will follow in the Barkley Cemetery in New London.
Visitation celebrating Penny's life will be held 10:00 am until the time of the service Saturday at the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
Penny was born on May 17, 1962, in Hannibal, MO, the daughter of William 'Bill" and N. Ruth (Harlinger) Baker.
She was united in marriage to John "J.D." Overstreet on July 11, 2022, in New London, MO.
Survivors include her husband, J.D. Overstreet of the home; three sons, Justin White (Brittany Chamberlin) of Palmyra, MO, Josh White (Jenny Sherwood) of Hamilton, IL, and Nick Nesbitt (Brittany Sawyer) of Hannibal, MO; three daughters, Carly Davidson (Gage), Sara Overstreet (Steven Lindsey), and Annie Castellano (Joe) all of Tampa, FL; ten grandchildren, Ian Miles White, Zoe Elizabeth June White, Ryatt William White, Brixtan Ray White, Lillie Lewis, Joseph Castellano, Alana Castellano, Amelia Castellano, Delilah Lindsey and Tilly Davidson, mother-in-law, Pat Overstreet of Hannibal MO, two sisters, Lois Swon (David) of New London, MO and Pam Matson (Larry) of New London, MO; one brother, Bruce Baker (Bettye) of Hannibal, MO; brother-in-law, Donald Kent of Center, MO; aunt and uncle, Joan and Bill Klise of New London, MO and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family and friends.
In addition to her parents, Penny was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Kent and father-in-law, Jim Overstreet.
Penny graduated from Mark Twain High School in the class of 1980.
Recently, Penny worked in sales and inventory at Mimi's Stuff and previously worked at General Mills and Serf Bros, but many knew her for her smile and friendly service from working at Country Kitchen. She had a smile and laugh that could light up a room. Penny had a "knack" for crafting and decorating. When getting away from the cold and wintry Missouri weather, Penny and J.D. enjoyed trips to Florida and Las Vegas and during the summer month they enjoyed camping across the United States. Some great times were shared cooking alongside her husband for family gatherings. Penny had a love for music and was J.D.'s biggest fan of his band. Penny was a very witty person; she was nonjudgmental of people and was always encouraging people to help them through their lives. She and J.D. were avid Kansas City Chiefs fans. Her biggest love was spending time with her family, especially her grandbabies, they brought great joy to her.
Penny attended New London First Christian Church and Clover Road Christian Church.
Pallbearers will be Justin White, Josh White, Nick Nesbitt, Bill Durand, Jamie King, Enoch Matson and Ryan Kent.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Donald Kent and Don Campbell.
Memorial contributions may be made to New London First Christian Church or The Salvation Army, in care of Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.