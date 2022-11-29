Peggy J. Patterson

Peggy Jean Patterson, 62, of New Virginia, IA, formerly of Hannibal, MO, died November 16, 2022, at Mercy One Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa. She was born December 31, 1959, to Paul Jerome and Rose Mary Perkins Patterson of a Hannibal, MO. She was preceded in death by her parents, grandmother Lorene Cooper, half-brother Jerome Patterson, and stepfather Joseph Perkins.
She is survived by her sister, Betty Patterson Wehrenberg (Bob); two nieces, Amanda Wehrenberg Puderbaugh (Aaron) of St. Charles IA, and Amy Wehrenberg Heim (John) of Persia, IA; five great nephews, Caleb, Bryce, and Lincoln Puderbaugh, and Jarret and Jase Heim; and survivors of the Joseph Perkins family.
Peggy was a 1978 graduate of Hannibal High School in Hannibal, MO.
She later attended Evangel College and Draughon Business College in Springfield, Mo
Peggy worked in retail for many years. She was formerly a manager of Fashion Bug and Lane Bryant stores in various locations in Missouri and Kansas. She later worked at Bott Radio Network in Kansas.
Peggy was an incredibly talented musician. She used her talent to bless her church community as the congregation’s pianist for many years and passed on her love of music to her piano students. She was a highly skilled seamstress making and altering special occasion dresses, a beautiful Becky costume, and specialty projects for clients, family, and friends. Many special events were made better through her talents. Additionally, she loved trying new recipes and providing meals to people in need. She enjoyed planning and organizing events and loved spending time with her friends and family. Peggy was Christian in faith.
Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial service officiated by the Rev. Tim Goodman on Friday, December 9, 2022, at 11am at Clover Road Christian Church in Hannibal, MO. Visitation will be prior to the service at 10:30am.
