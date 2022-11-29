Peggy J. Patterson

Peggy Jean Patterson, 62, of New Virginia, IA, formerly of Hannibal, MO, died November 16, 2022, at Mercy One Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa. She was born December 31, 1959, to Paul Jerome and Rose Mary Perkins Patterson of a Hannibal, MO. She was preceded in death by her parents, grandmother Lorene Cooper, half-brother Jerome Patterson, and stepfather Joseph Perkins.

She is survived by her sister, Betty Patterson Wehrenberg (Bob); two nieces, Amanda Wehrenberg Puderbaugh (Aaron) of St. Charles IA, and Amy Wehrenberg Heim (John) of Persia, IA; five great nephews, Caleb, Bryce, and Lincoln Puderbaugh, and Jarret and Jase Heim; and survivors of the Joseph Perkins family.

