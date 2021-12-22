Pearl M. Murphy

Pearl Marie Murphy, born June 5, 1928, in Hannibal, MO to Charles and Grace Stevens, passed away on Friday, December 17, 2021. Pearl Married Michael B. Murphy of Hannibal on April 13, 1947. He preceded her in death in 1980.
Throughout the remainder of her life, Pearl was blessed with two remarkable relationships, George Crawford for 25 years until he passed, and Loy May for her last 6 years.
Pearl was an avid collector of antiques. She loved flea markets, garage sales, and antique stores. She filled her Christian Hill home in Alton, IL for over 50 years with her treasures. Pearl managed the Salvation Army resale stores in Alton and East Alton until her retirement.
Pearl is survived by her daughter Cheryl (Joe) Peters and son Brian (Barb) Murphy, both of Godfrey, IL. She was blessed with four grandchildren, Zachary (Trinity) Peters, Bridget (Chris) Lippman, Michael (Hali) Murphy, and Elizabeth Murphy, as well as four great grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Michael B. Murphy and a brother, Farrel Stevens.
The family wishes to thank all past and present staff of Villa Rose Senior Living in Bethalto, IL for providing a wonderful home over the past 6 years and Willow Rose Rehab and Vitas Hospice for their care in her final months.
In accordance with Pearl’s request, there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude’s Hospital for Children in Memphis, TN. Her family will remember Pearl fondly for her kindness and generosity to everyone and know that anyone who knew her will, too.
An online guestbook is available at www.paynicfh.com
