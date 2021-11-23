Pauline D. Daniels

Pauline Delores Daniels, age 89, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 5:34 am Monday, November 22, 2021, at her home.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 am Saturday, November 27, 2021, at the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel. Rev. Tim Goodman will officiate. Burial will be in the Grand View Burial Park.
Visitation celebrating Delores' life will be held 10:00 am until the time of the service Saturday at the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
Delores was born on October 5, 1932, in Hannibal, Missouri the daughter of Paul and Elizabeth (Heimer) Johnson.
She was united in marriage to Jean "JC" Clinton Daniels on November 25, 1951, in Hannibal, MO. He preceded her in death on October 8, 2005.
Survivors include a daughter, Vickie Stevenson of Hannibal, MO; son, Steve Daniels (Michele) of Hannibal, MO; grandchildren Brad Craven (Denice) of Hannibal, MO, John Craven of Hannibal, MO, Emily Mickels (Shawn) of Hannibal, MO, Brooke Smith (Cliff) of Parkville, MO, Sydney Borgmeyer (Josh) of Hannibal, MO, and Clinton Daniels (Amy) of Ashland, MO; great-grandchildren; Matthew Craven, Nathan Craven, L. J. Wakefield, Shawn Lynn Mickels, Abigail Mickels, Jase Mickels, Bennett Mickels, Mason Smith, Ella Borgmeyer, Mack Borgmeyer, Lincoln Daniels, and Oliver Daniels.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Daniels was preceded in death by her sister, Betty Paynter and son-in-law, Kenneth Stevenson.
Delores graduated from Hannibal High School in 1950 and went on to work as a Bookkeeper for Baxter Bond.
Not afraid of hard work, Delores was known for being a helping hand to her husband in the field. Time spent doing yard work, gardening and cooking were happy times for Delores with holiday meals being her specialty. Mrs. Daniels' biggest love was the time spent with her family. She loved to spoil her grandbabies and cherished the time spent with her entire family.
Delores was a member of Clover Road Christian Church and the VFW ladies auxiliary.
Pallbearers will be Clinton Daniels, Matthew Craven, Nathan Craven, Shawn Mickels, Josh Borgmeyer and Cliff Smith.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Bud Richards, Larry Paynter, David Platter, Brad Craven, John Craven and Emily Mickels.
Memorial contributions may be made to Muscular Dystrophy Association or Community Loving Care Hospice, in care of Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
Online condolences may be made to the family and video tribute viewed on Delores' memorial page at www.smithfuneralhomeandchapel.com
