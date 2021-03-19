Paulette K. Taylor

Paulette Kaye Taylor, 71, of New London, Missouri passed away at 8:04 AM Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at SSM St. Joseph Hospital in St. Charles, Missouri.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Pastor Tom Day will officiate.
Burial will be at Barkley Cemetery in New London, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Paulette’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM Tuesday at the funeral home.
Paulette was born July 1, 1949, in Hannibal, MO to Clarence Richard Lake and Doris June Young Lake.
She was married to Leslie G. Taylor on January 20, 1968 in New London, MO. He survives.
Also surviving are 2 children, Scott Taylor (Marian) of O’Fallon, MO and Derek Andrew Taylor of New London, MO; 1 brother, Mike Lake (Linda) of New London, MO; 2 sisters, Jackie Smith (Fred) of New London, MO and Kerri Hill (Tim) of New London, MO; 2 grandchildren, Morgan Taylor and Andrew Taylor; many nieces and nephews; and numerous brothers in law and sisters in law.
Paulette was preceded in death by her parents.
Professionally, Paulette was manager at Western Auto in New London, MO for 25 years. Later, she worked as a self-employed home decorator in the area for many years.
Away from work, Paulette enjoyed decorating her front porch and keeping her front yard immaculate, she even won awards for her decorating efforts. Paulette had a green thumb and took pleasure in gardening. She planted flowers and vegetables and enjoyed canning the vegetables. A wonderful cook, Paulette enjoyed cooking for her family for the holidays. She made the most delicious biscuits and sausage gravy and meatloaf. Paulette enjoyed up-cycling, painting, and wallpapering at her home decor business. Reading Danielle Steele books, watching home improvement shows, and tuning into the HGTV channel were a few things that made her smile. Most of all, Paulette enjoyed the time she could spend with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren.
Paulette was a member of the First Christian Church of New London.
Pallbearers will be Andrew Taylor, Jeremy Lake, Dustyn White, Dalton Hill, Cayden Hill, and Brogan Smith.
Honorary pallbearers will be Brady White, David Houchins, Shawn Schultz, and Randall Harrison.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Christian Church of New London.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.