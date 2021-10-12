Paul Maddox, 80, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 5:51 PM, Monday, October 11, 2021, at his home in New London, Missouri.
Graveside Services and Burial with Full Military Honors with Emmette Shields American Legion Post 55 will be at 2:00 PM, Thursday, October 14, 2021, at the Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Hannibal, Missouri.
Friends and Family are invited to Paul's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM, Thursday, October 14, 2021 at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Missouri.
Paul was born August 4, 1941, in Hannibal, Missouri to Elbert D. Maddox and Ruth Gibson Maddox. He was married to Gailetta Ulrich Maddox on June 9, 1960 in Hannibal, Missouri. She preceded him in death on June 15, 2020.
Survivors include his 4 children, Paula Epker (Steve), Michael Maddox (Casy), Jennifer "Jenny" Miller (Donnie) and Julie Haynes (Gettis); brother, Tom Maddox (Marsha); sister, Becky David (Ron); 1 daughter-in-law, Michelle Maddox; 17 grandchildren; and numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Anthony Haynes; great grandson, Barry Anthony Leroy Hanson; and daughter-in-law, Mary Elizabeth Maddox.
Paul began his career as a fire fighter at the Hannibal Fire Department, where he later served as the Assistant Fire Chief. He then was Fire Marshall and finally, retired as the Fire Chief at American Cyanamid. He spent some time working at the Hannibal Drive-In Movie Theater where he met his wife, Gailetta, who worked at another theater. He also worked at Standard Printing and for Ezra Blue. He even taught Fire School at John Wood Community College. Paul was a devoted Baptist by faith and served his country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. Paul was known to family and friends as a great cook, with his specialties being beef and barley soup and homemade noodles. With his artistic eye, he was a fine cartoonist. Paul enjoyed spending time out and about with friends, having coffee at Country Kitchen, Logue's, Joe's Diner or the Rocket or hitting the gambling boat to play cards. Paul was an avid reader of Mack Bolan books and anything to do with history, but also liked to take in episodes of M.A.S.H. and The Andy Griffith Show. He had a very impressive collection of coins from all over the world, and also would collect anything he could find that was fire related. Paul will be dearly missed by all of his cherished family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Logan Benjamin, Tony Rost, Nathan Bauman, Quentin "Que" Trotter, Seth Martin and Devin Maddox.
Honorary pallbearers will be Lindell Shumake, Michael Maddox, Gettis Haynes, Donnie Miller, Cameron Miller, Dixie, his beloved dog and Marcus Lilly.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Post #55.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.