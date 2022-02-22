Paul J. Van Evercooren

Paul Joseph Van Evercooren, age 86, of Gravois Mills, Missouri, passed away Friday, February 18, 2022, at Lake Regional Hospital, Osage Beach, Missouri. He was born March 17, 1935, in Hollywood, California, a son of Robert Augusta and Mary Estelle (Whalen) Van Evercooren.
On January 18, 1959, in Aurora, Illinois, he was united in marriage to Marjorie Leola Madden. Together they shared sixty years of marriage before her passing on December 2, 2019.
He was also preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Mary Moore.
Survivors include his children, Donna Van Evercooren (Pamela Edmonds) of Aurora, Illinois and Michael Van Evercooren (Janet) of Sunrise Beach, Missouri and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Paul served his country proudly in the United States Navy Reserves for many years. He was a foreman for Caterpillar, Inc. in Aurora, Illinois, retiring after thirty-five years of service. In his retirement, he worked for the Illinois Tollway Commission. He and Marge moved to the Lake of the Ozarks where he enjoyed being a rancher.
He was a very active member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, where he currently served as Lay Minister Director among other duties. He was a third-degree Knight with the Mary, Mother of the Church, Knights of Columbus Council #10381. He was a member of the Zack Wheat American Legion Post #624 in Sunrise Beach and a former member of Osage Community Elks Lodge #2705 in Laurie. Paul served on the board of directors for Co-Mo Electric Cooperative and was active in the Republican party.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, February 25, 2022, at the St. Patrick Catholic Church in Laurie with Father John Schmitz celebrating. The family will receive friends from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. with a rosary prayed at 10:30 a.m. at the church. Graveside services with military honors and interment will follow at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Laurie.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Mary, Mother of the Church, Knights of Columbus Council.
Online condolences may be left at www.kidwellgarber.com.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Kidwell-Garber Laurie/Sunrise Beach Chapel.
