Paul H. Linnenburger, Sr.

Paul Herbert Linnenburger, Sr. 93, of New London, MO, passed away at 3:42 am Friday, May 21, 2021 at Renaissance Living, a care home in El Cajon, CA.
Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM, Saturday, May 29, 2021 at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Pastor Eric Carlson will officiate.
Burial with full Military Rites by Emmette J. Shields American Legion Past #55 will be at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Paul's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Saturday, May 29, 2021 at the funeral home.
Paul was born on September 8, 1927, in Hannibal, MO to Herbert August Linnenburger and Bertha Mae Linnenburger.
Paul was married to Lena Fae Daughtery on January 11, 1949, in Centralia, IL. She preceded him in death on September 4, 2013.
Upon graduation from Hannibal High School, he began working for the U.S. Maritime Service from June 1941 to March 1946 which took him to Japan after World War II.
He then enlisted on January 6, 1949 with the United States Air Force. He took his family to Louisiana, Puerto Rico, Nebraska and Washington D.C. In 1963 he began working at the Pentagon with the Joint Chiefs of Staff to Presidents Kennedy, Johnson and Nixon. In 1969 he retired from the Air Force and began a new career with International Business Machines (IBM) and moved his family to Oahu, Hawaii where he worked at Hickam Air Force Base for 9 years. Later he was transferred to San Diego and retired after 20 years of service. In 1990, he and Lena moved to New London, MO to live in retirement. They became members of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Hannibal, Missouri, that same year.
Paul is survived by brothers, Kenneth Elton Linnenburger (Helen) of New London, MO and Louis William Linnenburger of Galesburg, IL. Paul is also survived by his children, Kenneth Richard Linnenburger (Mary Ann) of Santee, CA, Lawrence Dale Linnenburger of Oceano, CA, Donna Montgomery (Timothy) of Santee, CA, and Paul Herbert Linnenburger Jr. (Tammy) of Oak Island, NC. He is also survived by nine grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren with another on the way, and numerous nieces and nephews.
