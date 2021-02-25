Mr. Paul Darnell, 85, of Ashburn, Mo., passed away on February 22, 2021, at the St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, Ill. His wishes were to be cremated and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
He was born on September 26, 1935 in Busch, Mo., to Ida M. Ayers and James T. Darnell. He was married to Nettie B. Anderson on March 31, 1957 in Hannibal, Mo., and she survives.
Other survivors include three sons, Robert “Bobby” W. Darnell of the home, David Darnell and Jeannie of Bridgeport, Ill., and Jamie Darnell and Angie of Louisiana, Mo.; two daughters, Lisa Carroll and Paul of Hannibal, Mo., and Sherri Darnell and Chris Leonard of New London, Mo.; a sister, Kathleen Caldwell of Tindall, Mo.; 11 grandchildren, Jeremy Darnell, Jessica Darnell, Brittney Pursifull and Brandon, Jason Darnell, Matt Carroll, Jacob Darnell, Andrew Stewart and Kenedy, Amanda Gieessinger and Nick, Jayme Hudson and Shay, Tylor Darnell, and Taylor Darnell; eight great grandchildren, and one on the way; several nieces and nephews; a brother in-law, James Anderson of Columbia, Mo.; and a special friend, James Ingram.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Naomi Northcutt and Opal Hawkins; and three brothers, James E. Darnell, Andrew D. Darnell and Lloyd D. Darnell.
Paul was employed at the Steel Plant in Louisiana, Mo. for 59 years and retired in 2018 due to health problems. He was very devoted to his job and wouldn’t take a day off. He loved fishing, hunting, and most of all, mushroom hunting. He loved spending time with his family and working in his garden. He will be missed every day.
