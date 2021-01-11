Paul “Butch” W. Butcher, 93 of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 2:39 PM, Sunday, January 10, 2021 at Hannibal Regional Hospital.
Graveside Services and Burial will be at 11:00 AM, Friday, January 15, 2021 at the LaBelle Cemetery in LaBelle, MO. Pastor Steve Goughnor will officiate.
Visitation will be private.
The family is being served by the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Paul was born December 8, 1927 in Newark, MO to Fred Paul Butcher and Anna Mabel Kelley Butcher.
He was married to Evelyn Jean Richardson on July 31, 1948 in Lewistown, MO. She preceded him in death on November 2, 2005.
Other survivors include two great nieces, Stacy Kamrowski (Anthony) of New London, MO and Tracy Ketsenburg of Hannibal, MO, 1 great great nephew, Roman Kamrowski and his good friend, Ronnie Caldwell.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, one son, Stephen Paul Butcher and one niece, Pamela Ketsenburg.
Professionally Paul was the permit inspector for the Missouri Highway Department.
He was a member of the LaBelle Masonic AF and AM Lodge #222. He was associated with the Boy Scouts of America since 1960.
Paul attended the First United Methodist Church in Hannibal, MO.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Donor’s Choice.
Pallbearers will be Anthony Kamrowski and Richard Ketsenburg.
