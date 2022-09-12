Patty S. Bunner

Patty Sue Bunner, 64, of Hannibal, passed away at 1:10 a.m., Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at Willow Care Center in Hannibal.
Graveside services and burial will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, in Hannibal. Rev. Chris Combs will officiate.
Patty was born Aug. 13, 1958, in Shelbyville, Ind., to Joseph Bunner and Betty Pennington Bunner.
Patty was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother, Tom Bunner.
Professionally, Patty worked as a longtime manager and crew member at McDonald's.
Patty was very social and had a very caring personality and always took the new residents under her wing at Willow Care. She loved to color pictures and enjoyed playing games on her tablet. Patty always looked forward to changing her hair color, having rainbow hair was her absolute favorite. Most of all, Patty loved her Willow Care family and will be deeply missed.
Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice.
