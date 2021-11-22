Patty L. Waters

Patty Lee Waters, 81, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 2:30 PM, Saturday, November 20, 2021, at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, Illinois.
Funeral Services will be at 3:00 PM, Saturday, November 27, 2021, at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Missouri. Rev. Frank Welch will officiate.
Private Burial will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Hannibal, Missouri.
Friends and Family are invited to Patty’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Friday, November 26, 2021, at the funeral home.
Patty was born December 27, 1939, in Hannibal, Missouri to Elwood Andrew Griffin and Ruby Etta McClain Griffin.
Patty was married to Larry Wayne Waters on February 20, 1959, in Hannibal, Missouri. He preceded her in death on February 9, 1999.
Survivors include her daughters, Debra Bush of Frankford, Missouri and Machelle Armstrong of Hannibal, Missouri; brother, Ronald Griffin (Becky) of Center, Missouri; grandchildren, Mandy Waters Johnson (Jeff), Nathan Waters (Kayla), Jessalyn Armstrong, Logan Rubemeyer (Tera), Justin Armstrong and Viktorya Bush; and 7 great grandchildren, Nate, Jakob, Arwen, Emma, Wyatt, Westley and Kaleb.
Patty was preceded in death by her parents.
Patty worked professionally as a nurse and secretary of Hannibal Public Schools. She was a traveling nurse for many years and a librarian, as well. Patty was a Baptist, by faith, previously attending Prince Avenue Baptist Church and St. John’s Lutheran Church. She was very involved in the Parent Teacher Association and was a girl scout leader. When Patty wasn’t working, she loved camping, going to auctions, antiquing and refurbishing old furniture. She collected old rustic oil lamps and irons. Patty had a real eye for interior decorating. Christmas was her favorite holiday and holiday cooking made her heart happy. With all of Patty’s many interests and hobbies, nothing meant more to her than her family, especially her precious grandchildren and great grandchildren. Patty will be missed far and wide by all those she loved and held so dear.
Pallbearers will be Nathan Waters, Logan Rubemeyer and Justin Armstrong.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association or the American Lung Association.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
