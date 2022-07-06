Patrick M. McElroy

Patrick “Pat” M. McElroy was born in Hannibal, Missouri, on September 26, 1948, and passed away on April 7, 2020, in Heidelberg, Germany at the age of 71.
Patrick lived with his wife of 47 years, Margarete, in Germany for the past 34 years. Pat was preceded in death by his mother, Lillian Hawkins Jones, his father Carl Hale, and a brother Charles “Mark” Hawkins.
Survivors include his wife, Margarete; 2 sisters Valerie Shaw and Dr. Margaret Hale-Smith; 4 brothers Matthew Hawkins (Georgia), Harry Perkins, Michael Hale (Toni), and Carl Eric Hale (Tracy); 2 aunts, Dorothy McElroy and Vernie Robbins; 3 nieces, 14 nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins, and lifelong friends.
Pat dutifully served his country in the United States Army for 29 years, retiring with the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 4. His military career was acknowledged with many friends and fellow soldiers. His meritorious service was complemented by the Legion of Merit Medal; the Horatio Gates Medal; and his induction into the prestigious Adjutant General’s Corps Hall of Fame in 2011.
Patrick was a 1966 graduate of Hannibal High School and attended DePaul University in Chicago, and Hannibal LaGrange College. Even though Pat resided in Germany he maintained a deep brotherly relationship with his high school friends, including Joel Dant, Stanley Clark, Richard Stallings, Lionel Williams, Ronald Stewart, Brenda Thompson, and the late Christy Maupin Taylor among a few. Pat was a history enthusiast and quite the wine connoisseur. Pat and Margarette enjoyed international travel and have been to countries and cities too numerous to mention.
Family and friends are invited to the graveside memorial services on July 9, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Grandview Burial Park. Due to international travel and gathering restrictions related to the coronavirus, memorial services were delayed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Red Cross or to Hannibal’s Willow Street Christian Church.
