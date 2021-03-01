Patrick L. "Cowboy" Clark

Patrick L. Clark, (Cowboy), age 53, completed his journey peacefully to the promise land surrounded by his family and friends on February 28, 2021.
Visitation will be at James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal on Friday, March 5th from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., with visitation being held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services.
Patrick was born to Stephen and Mary McPike Clark of Bowling Green, Missouri. They both preceded him in death. His grandmother, Hattie Mitchell, also preceded him in death.
Patrick is survived by a brother, Michael (Sarah) Clark of Iowa; as well as aunts, uncles, numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews, in and around the Bowling Green area.
Also surviving are his staff (family) and friends he has made over the past 30 years while in the care of the McClain Group Home/ISL in Hannibal. Those include Karen McClain and family, Cody McClain, Alaura Adams, Shana Gibbons, Jamaishia Turnage, Wendy Miller, Brandy Houston, Donna Feather, Susan Stanley, Emma Dooley and the staff at Abilities, and the staff at Skills Development.
Patrick graduated from Mississippi Valley State School and attended Abilities day program for the developmentally disabled.
Patrick was a true “Cowboy” at heart. He loved watching old westerns while wearing his cowboy hat and boots, and shooting his rifle at the bad guys. He enjoyed listening to music and watching movies. Patrick was a people person and enjoyed watching people and looking to see what shoes they were wearing. He loved wearing his boots and had a collection of numerous hats that he loved to wear daily. If Pat could not decide between a cowboy hat or a ball cap, he just wore both, donning the nickname “Two Hat Pat”! He had a contagious smile that lit up any room he was in and liked to admire himself in the mirror. Most importantly, Patrick was happy and he knew he was loved. He will be missed tremendously by the ones who loved and cared for him. Ride high Cowboy!
A special thanks to Community Loving Care Hospice and James Carey Cancer Center for all their support.
Donations can be made to the James Carey Cancer Center in Hannibal.