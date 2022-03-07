Patricia K. Mayhew

Patricia "Patty" Kay Glascock Mayhew, 63, of New London, Missouri passed away at 1:52 PM Thursday, March 3, 2022, at her home in New London, Missouri.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Missouri. Rev. Tim Goodman will officiate. Burial will be at Centenary Cemetery in New London, Missouri.
Friends and Family are invited to Patty's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Monday, March 7, 2022, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Missouri.
Patty was born May 13, 1958, in Hannibal, Missouri, to Clarence E. Glascock Sr. and Mary Ellen Smallwood Glascock.
She was married to Ken Mayhew on November 24, 1993, in Troy, Missouri. He survives.
Other survivors include her two sons, Daniel Calvin (Michelle), and Richard Calvin (Genia), one daughter, Monica Smith (Kyle), four sisters, Phyllis Minga (Gary), Janice Conover (Larry), Karen Miller (Sam), Julie Glascock (Bryan Kurowski), and one brother, Clarence "Eddie" Glascock Jr. (Stacy). Patty is also survived by 11 grandchildren, Ethan, Aidan, Brynn, Garrett, and Faylynn Calvin, Halee, Trenton, Jace, and Lacy Calvin, Madison and Brooklynn Smith. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Patty was preceded in death by her parents, and one nephew, Nathan Conover.
Professionally Patty was a Licensed Practical Nurse. She was very passionate about her career in nursing.
Patty was a very creative person, she loved to sew and craft, making special gifts for her family. She was famous for her homemade scarves, pajamas, and blankets. Along with the gifts for her family, Patty showed her loving and caring personality by knitting hats for cancer patients. Patty loved being outdoors, gardening and working in the yard with her chickens, goats, and cows. She shared her garden's bounty and cherished the time spent with her family canning tomatoes, green beans, and jellies. She loved to make vanilla and goat milk soaps and lotions to share with family and friends. When she wasn't outside with her animals you could find her sipping Folgers instant coffee while reading Amish stories or mystery novels. Patty was determined to live her life to the fullest and share her compassionate heart with all those around her.
Patty was Christian by faith.
Pallbearers will be Nicholas Glascock, Cody Glascock, Odin Glascock, and Ethan Calvin.
Memorial contributions may be made to Community Loving Care Hospice or the American Diabetes Association.
Online condolences may be shared, and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
