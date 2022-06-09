Patricia C. Cornelius

Patricia "Pat" Crim Cornelius, 76, of Hannibal, passed away at 4:15 PM, Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois.
Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Missouri. Mr. Dave Dexheimer will officiate. Burial will be at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, Missouri.
Friends and Family are invited to Pat's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at the funeral home.
Pat was born June 8, 1945, in Hannibal, Missouri to Leroy Crim and Geraldine Lawler Crim Paschal.
She was married to Robert "Bob" Leslie Cornelius on May 29, 1963, in Hannibal, Missouri. He preceded her in death on July 6, 1997.
Survivors include her three daughters, Sherrie Shaw (Scott) of Hannibal, Missouri, Kathy Gibbons (David) of Hannibal, Missouri, and Debbie Bridges (Johnny) of New Melle, Missouri; seven grandchildren, Stephanie Salgado (Brian), Brittany Galluzzio, Megan Marquez (Stephen), Kristen Shaw (Landon), Dallas Gibbons (Ashley), Jonah Bridges, and Audrey Bridges; and 12 great grandchildren, Analise, Maddisyn, Noah, Isaiah, Lydia, Ruby, Elaina, Samuel, Vera, Kennedi, Dane, and Scarlett. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Marsha Cornelius; brother Daryl Crim; sister, Becky Bramblett; and grandson, Zach Gibbons.
Professionally, Pat worked as a nurse for the Levering Hospital, Hannibal Clinic, and for the Hannibal Public School District.
Pat enjoyed collecting antiques and going to auctions and flea markets to find her treasures. Along with her husband Bob, Pat also liked to refinish antique furniture. Crocheting, watching old TV sitcoms like The Andy Griffith Show, and reading were a few of Pat's favorites.
Pallbearers will be Dallas Gibbons, Brian Salgado, Stephen Marquez, Landon Shaw, and Jonah Bridges .
Memorial contributions may be made to Pinkie Pals.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.