Patricia A. Yount

Patricia Ann (Hagan) Yount, age 85, of Hannibal, MO left this life for a better one, fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church at 8:29 pm Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at Willow Care Rehabilitation & Health Care Center.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 am Saturday February 19, 2022, at Holy Family Catholic Church. Father Matthew Flatley will officiate. Burial will be in the Grand View Burial Park beside her beloved husband Earl J. Yount.
Visitation celebrating Patricia's life will be held 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm Friday February 18, 2022, at the Grand View Funeral Home.
Patricia was born on September 28, 1936, in Hannibal, MO the daughter of Roy A. and Agnes Bernice (Mettes) Hagan.
She was united in marriage to Earl J. Yount on August 31, 1957, in Hannibal, MO. He preceded her in death on February 2, 1989.
Survivors include a son, LaMonte A. Yount of Rincon, GA; daughters, Brenda J. Kwasnica of St. Peters, MO and Beth A. Yount of Hannibal, MO; granddaughters, Brittany N. Davis (Billy W. Davis, Jr.), Deirdre A Harman, Rebecca K. Kwasnica and Jessica M. Kwasnica; great-grandchildren, Chance Smith, Elijha Earl Wyane Yount, Billy Wyane Davis III, Caleb LaMonte Davis and Ashley Nichole Davis all of whom she loved dearly and was very proud of.
In addition to her parents and beloved husband, Mrs. Yount was preceded in death by her brothers, Kenneth Hagan and Martin "Jerry" Hagan, daughter-in-law, Margaret Yount and son-in-law, Brent Kwasnica.
Pat graduated from McCooey High School and was an active RN for over 50 years. She was very dedicated to her profession and enjoyed every minute of service to others, even after her retirement from nursing.
Family members and friends will remember Pat as being passionate to the Lord, her church, her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved to travel and had done so extensively around the world; she also cherished the time spent with family and friends and love to read and play Bingo.
Pat was a member of numerous clubs & organizations, such as Merry Widows, Grand View Belles, New Comers Club, Single Ladies Club, Kings Daughters, HRH Auxiliary, Active Older Adults and Precious Moments Club. Pat had served as past-president at most of these clubs and also served as Coordinator for many McCooey School Alumni Reunions.
Patricia was a very active member of Holy Family Catholic Church, where she served as a Lector and Eucharistic Minister and was a member of the CCW, Cursillo, 55+ Club, Wednesday Morning Bible Study, Joyful Again, Knights of Columbus Auxiliary and had attended Fr. George Kramer’s classes.
Pallbearers will be Billy Davis, Jr., Brittany Davis, Chance Smith, Robert Chriscinske, George Kerkemeyer and Mark Yount.
Honorary pallbearers will be Tommy Finnigan, Robert Finnigan and George E. Haubrich.
In lieu of flowers, Masses may be made in Patricia's name, in care of the Grand View Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made to the family on Pat's memorial page at http://www.grandviewfuneral.com.
