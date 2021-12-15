Patricia A. McDonald

Patricia Ann "Piggy" Mcdonald, age 69, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 6:30 am on Monday, December 13th, 2021, at Westview Nursing Home in Center, MO.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday December 18th, 2021, at GrandView burial park. Minister Patricia Holman will officiate.
Friends and family are invited to a celebration of life for Patricia which will be held on Saturday, December 18th, 2021, at Grand View Funeral home at 10:00 a.m., prior to the graveside service.
Patricia was born on November 27th, 1952, to Lena Mae McDonald in Hannibal, MO.
Survivors include her aunt Rose Whitcomb of Springfield, MO; two sisters Pamela Johnson of Springfield, MO; Linda McDonald of Fayette, MO; seven brothers Curtis McDonald, Cardell McDonald, Thomas McDonald, Garry McDonald of Hannibal, James McDonald of Arizona, Harvey McDonald and Edward McDonald of Springfield, MO a host of nieces and nephews, and a very special friend near and dear to Piggy's heart- Roger Holman of Hannibal.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents Raymond McDonald and Nancy (Nancy) McDonald, her mother, Lena Mae McDonald, and brother Delbert McDonald.
Patricia graduated from Hannibal High School and enjoyed working with her friends at the workshop.
Her family affectionately called her "Piggy" while her friends and fellow residents at WestView nursing home fondly called her "PattyCakes". She had a smile as big as her personality and was known to light up an entire room as soon as she entered it. She loved making crafts, dancing and listening to music. Piggy loved drinking Pepsi and watching the I Love Lucy show. She enjoyed being pampered and took pride in her appearance anywhere she went. Her favorite thing to do was to go shopping for new clothes and accessories. The thing she adored most though was spending time with family and friends any chance she could get. Piggy truly blessed everyone who ever met her and will truly be missed.
Pallbearers will be Curtis McDonald, Cardell McDonald, James McDonald, Thomas McDonald, Derek McDonald and Jon Johnson
Honorary Pallbearers are Garry McDonald, Harvey McDonald, Cortez McDonald, Thomas McDonald Jr., Jordan McDonald, Reece McDonald, and J.R. Johnson
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society in care of Grand View Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made to the family and video tribute viewed on Patrica's memorial page at www.grandviewfuneral.com
