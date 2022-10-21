Patricia A. Eisele

Patricia Ann Eisele, 58, of Largo, FL and formerly of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 11:26 AM, Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, FL.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM, Thursday, October 27, 2022, at the New Life Pentecostal Church in Hannibal, MO. Rev. Michael Niffen will officiate.
Burial will follow at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Patricia's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at the church.
The family is being served by the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Patricia was born May 16, 1964, in Hannibal, MO to Harry L. Hathaway and Mary Katherine Green Hathaway.
She was married to James Louis Eisele on January 4, 1986, in Hannibal, MO at her parents' home. He survives.
Other survivors include her daughter, Amanda Lynn Eisele of Largo, FL; two sisters, Barbara Cattani of Hannibal, MO and Melody Nutt of Quincy, IL; one brother, James Hathaway (Steve Jacoby) of Quincy, IL; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, expectant great great niece in December, and cousins.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; and grandparents, Katherine King, Alfred King Sr., Harry W. Hathaway, and Mary Hathaway.
Professionally, Patricia worked at the Largo Library for over 22 years as a Library Assistant.
Patricia was an avid reader, in particular she loved romance novels. A talented photographer, Patricia liked to photograph bird’s native to Florida. Playing Skip Bo, working jig saw puzzles and seafood were a few of Patricia's favorites. In her free time Patricia took pleasure in playing Super Mario Brothers and Pac Man video games and also watching true crime shows. Most of all Patricia, cherished her family and always looked forward to the moments they shared.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association or to the New Life Pentecostal Church of Hannibal.
Pallbearers will be James Eisele, Steve Jacoby, Trevor Bradshaw, James Miller, Bradley Roberts, William Billings, David King, and Alfred King.
