Pamela “Pam” Ginsberg, 67, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 1:41 AM, Friday, November 19, 2021, at St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.
Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O’Donnell Funeral Home.
Memorial Services will be at 5:00 PM, Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Missouri.
Visitation will be from 4:00 PM — 5:00 PM, Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at the funeral home.
Pam was born June 12, 1954, in Belleville, Illinois to Robert Wesbecher and Fern Hartenberger Wesbecher.
Pam was married to Michael Ginsberg on May 30, 1982, in Denver, Colorado. He survives.
Other survivors include her children, Laura Judlowe (Lucas) of Hannibal, Missouri, Emma Livingston (Brian) of Kansas City, Missouri and Jacob Wesbecher of Hannibal, Missouri; 4 grandchildren, Hazel Judlowe, Ila Judlowe, Ophelia Livingston and Athena Wesbecher.
Pamela was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Mary Wesbecher; aunt and uncle, Faye and Dan Magers.
Pam worked professionally as a chef and restaurateur and was an excellent cook. She was extremely kind and generous. Pam and her family would provide a free Christmas meal each year, from 1991-2012, for anyone in town. Pam was very well read, creative and artistically inclined. She could be found sewing, painting, or even making and decorating wedding cakes, which she did for her children’s weddings. She also was known for her homemade soups and sauces. Pam loved camping in a tent or the family camper, lovingly named Bessie. The love she had for her granddaughters was other worldly. She loved her family and friends very deeply and will be forever missed by those lucky enough to share in her life.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hannibal Nutrition Center.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
