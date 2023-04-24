Paiton R. Elliott

Paiton Rose Elliott, 14, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 7:29 PM, Friday, April 21, 2023, in Hannibal, MO.
A Memorial Service will be at 10:00 AM, Saturday, April 29, 2023, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Pastor Danny Brooks will officiate. Burial will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Paiton's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Friday, April 28, 2023, at the funeral home.
Paiton was born May 8, 2008, in Hannibal, MO, to Cody Elliott and Carey Brooks Stratton.
Survivors include her father, Cody Elliott (Casey) of Hannibal, MO; her mother, Carey Stratton (Kenny) of Hannibal, MO; two sisters, Alayna Mitchell of Hannibal, MO, and Emma Stratton of Golden, IL; grandparents, Danny and Dawn Brooks of Hannibal, MO, Julie and Roger Medina of Hannibal, MO, Gina and Andrew Runge of Carlinville, IL; grandfather, Ken Stratton of Beardstown, IL; and great grandfather, Carl Barbee of Hannibal, MO. She is also survived by her boyfriend, Alex Bates and many great aunts, great uncles, aunts, uncles, and many cousins.
Paiton was preceded in death by her great grandmothers, Wanda Brooks, and Donna Barbee; and one uncle, Ethan Elliott.
A talented artist, Paiton loved to sketch and paint. She loved music and spending time with her family, especially her cousins. Walks through downtown Hannibal with her friends or hikes up Lover’s Leap to take in the views were a few of Paiton’s favorites. A friend to many, Paiton always took pleasure in the times she shared with her friends and her boyfriend, Alex. Swimming with family, trips to Branson, visits to Houston, TX to visit family, and the Avatar movies made Paiton smile. Paiton will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cuddle Cat Rescue or the Northeast Missouri Humane Society or to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.