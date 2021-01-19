Ottamae M. "Sissy" Harris Miller

Ottamae Marcellus (Harris) Miller “Sissy” was born on August 14, 1951, in Des Moines, IA to the late Cleophus and Kathryn Harris. Ottamae “Sissy” Miller is preceded in death by her parents Cleophus and Kathryn Harris, and a brother Christopher Harris, and both of her maternal and paternal grandparents. Sissy confessed her life to Christ at a young age. She was born in Des Moines, IA and moved to Hannibal, MO at young age where she graduated from Hannibal High and attended Hannibal– Lagrange College. She obtained a degree in early childhood education. She ran a successful in-home child-care called Kiddie Korner for Kids for 25 years. Sissy had 1 son James Harris, 1 granddaughter Laterrace Cain whom she devoted her life to. In 1993, Sissy married Joe Miller, and they have been life- long friends. She enjoyed cooking, shopping, and traveling when she could. Sissy loved it when all her families and friends could get together and enjoy each other’s company. She devoted her life to caring for other. After she retired, from childcare, to care for her mother before she departed. She developed the passion to care for others in a different ways. She then became a Nurse's Assistant and worked for Williams' family until her untimely death. She leaves to cherish her loving memories 1 son James Harris of Hannibal, MO, 1 granddaughter, Laterrace Cain of Quincy, IL. 1 brother Cleophus “Lucky” (Fran) Harris. Devoted family members Joe Miller and Kathy King, nieces and nephews, Carlos (Marcie), Nicole, Christopher (Taericka), Brandell (Shunston), LaShai (Jason) Adrian (Herman), Danielle, Dominque (Latia), and Nijah. best friends, Mille Jackson and Cythnia Griggsby-Jones, Cece Evans, host of great-nieces and nephews, other family members and friends. A memorial service will be held at later date.
