Olin G. Shuler

Olin Glenn Shuler, age 92, of Quincy, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at 1:10 PM at Blessing Hospital in Quincy. He was born on July 24, 1930, in South Palmyra Township, near Hettick, Illinois, the son of Oren and Josephine Piskacek Shuler. He married Norma Schlipman on April 11, 1959, at St. Peter’s Church in Coatsburg, Illinois. She preceded him in death on November 17, 2015.
Survivors include a son, William Shuler of Quincy, Illinois and a daughter, Elizabeth (Fred) Stevens of Divide, Colorado.
Olin attended Hettick grade school until 1941, then Eldred, Illinois Grade School until 1948. He graduated from Eldred, Illinois High School in 1947, and Carrollton Illinois High School in 1948. He later graduated from Gem City Business College with a Certificate in Accounting, 1949. He graduated from Central Technical Institute, Kansas City, Missouri with a certificate in electronics and FCC Commercial Radio License in 1955.
Olin entered active military duty with the Quincy National Guard Unit: Medical Company,123rd Infantry Regiment, 44th Division in 1951, as company clerk. Honorable Discharge with rank of Sergeant, two years later in 1953.
He was employed by Crescent Electric and later worked at Motorola in Quincy, where he was employed as a technician in the Engineering Department. Olin was named Production Engineering Manager at Motorola in 1968 until the plant closing in 1976. He had sealed the last box of product off the last Motorola Quincy assembly line in May 1976. He was later employed in senior technical management positions at American Safety Equipment Corporation, Palmyra, MO, and Detroit, MI, Sheller Globe Corporation, Keokuk, Iowa, and MicroEnergy Corporation, Quincy.
Olin was a registered Professional Quality Engineer in the State of California, Listed Member IRCA, International Register of Certified Auditors, London, England, and a ASQ Certified Quality Engineer, ASQ Certified Quality Auditor (retired), and ASQ Fellow, 2008. He retired in 1994, and continued part time activities as a Quality Systems Consultant, and Systems Auditor for DQS-USA, a German based USA Business Assessment Company until 2010. He was also a Fellow grade member of ASQ (American Society for Quality).
As a longtime member of Radio Club of America, he was 2014 recipient of their Fred M Link Award related to first production of the FM car radio. He was four times president of Antique Radio Club of Illinois between 2011-2014, and Four-times president of the local Quinsippi Section –ASQ and a Member of ARRL (American Radio Relay League). He was a member of Silver Dollars Square Dance Club, Great River Genealogical Society, Great River Jazz Preservation Society, Antique Radio Club of Illinois, Mid-America Antique Radio Club, Antique Wireless Association, Radio Club of America.
His interests included travel; amateur, classic, and antique radio; traditional jazz; vintage radio programs; antique restoration; family genealogy research; history; and enjoying his three acres near Lima. He and his wife, Norma, enjoyed traveling, especially driving to Alaska and visiting Ireland. Charter member of Christ Lutheran Church, Quincy, Illinois. Church Council President in the mid-1970s.
His philosophy for life included:
1. Be enthusiastic and honest; in the end, facts will rule the day.
2. Play to win, rather than playing to avoid losing.
3. See rule 1. Time heals all wounds and vice-versa.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 28, 2022, between 9:00 and 11:00 AM at Christ Lutheran Church in Quincy.
Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 AM at the church with Pastor Daniel Grainger officiating. Interment will follow immediately at Mendon Cemetery, Mendon, Illinois with full military honors.
Memorials have been established for Christ Lutheran Church.
