Olin G. Shuler

Olin Glenn Shuler, age 92, of Quincy, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at 1:10 PM at Blessing Hospital in Quincy. He was born on July 24, 1930, in South Palmyra Township, near Hettick, Illinois, the son of Oren and Josephine Piskacek Shuler. He married Norma Schlipman on April 11, 1959, at St. Peter’s Church in Coatsburg, Illinois. She preceded him in death on November 17, 2015.

Survivors include a son, William Shuler of Quincy, Illinois and a daughter, Elizabeth (Fred) Stevens of Divide, Colorado.

