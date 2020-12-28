Odelia “June” Morgan, age 97, of Hannibal, Mo. passed away at 12:40 pm Friday, December 25, 2020, at Hannibal Regional Hospital.
Private services will be held Thursday, December 31, 2020, at the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel. Entombment will follow the service in the Quincy Memorial Park Mausoleum, in Quincy, Ill.
June was born on June 19, 1923, in Hannibal, Mo. the daughter of Henry E. and Ella O. (Beaver) Smith.
Survivors include a son-in-law, Larry Brewer; special friends, Dr. Edward M. and Linda Porter and family, Jane Verrant and family, John and JoAnn Bringer and family, Gene and Frances Hall and family and Colleen Fantz.
In addition to her parents, Ms. Morgan was preceded in death by her longtime companion, Dr. Edward A. (Doc) Porter, D.O., daughter, Marcia Sykes, son-in-law, Gene Sykes and brother, Jimmy Smith.
June retired from the City of Hannibal as the City Collector after twenty plus years of service.
June enjoyed hosting family and friends at Hidden Valley Farm, playing golf in Palmyra and Hannibal with Doc Porter, going on trips, playing cards, shopping and visiting with family and friends. June was an avid reader who read 2-4 books a week. June and Doc Porter were companions for forty plus years until his death on January 30, 2008.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pleasant View Assisted Living, in care of the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
