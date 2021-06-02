Norma Willis, 85, of Hannibal, passed away at 9:25 pm Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at Luther Manor Nursing Center in Hannibal, MO.
Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 11:00am Friday June 4, 2021 at James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am Friday June 4, 2021 at James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Reverend Tim Goodman will officiate. Burial will be at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, MO.
Norma was born December 5, 1935, in Hannibal, Missouri to Thomas and Naomi Faye Johnson Willis.
Survivors include her two very special great nieces that she helped raise Kym (Kendall) Lockard of Macomb, IL and Mercedes (Mason) Adams of Quincy, IL and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews; and one sister Donna Miller of Hannibal, MO.
Norma was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers Tom Willis, and Jim Willis.
Norma retired from the Southwestern Bell Telephone Company after 37 years of service. She began her career as a telephone operator and later retired from the accounting department.
Everyone's " Aunt Norma" as she was known to many, loved her family. She often was outspoken and colorful and always memorable. Norma loved to watch St. Louis Cardinals baseball & professional golf, especially her favorite Tiger Woods. Norma made delightful pumpkin pie, deviled eggs and her chocolate "goo" was an indescribable delicious treat that her family always looked forward too. Crossword puzzles, family vacations, and lilacs were a few of Norma's favorites. Most of all Norma cherished her family and always treasured the times they shared.
Norma was Catholic by faith.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital.
Honorary pallbearers will be Kylee Raye Adams, Avery Lockard, and Emily Lockard.
Online condolences may be shared, and video tribute viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.