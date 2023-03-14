Norma Jean McFeeters, 94, of Schuyler, Brown and Pike Counties, and most recently Quincy, died Sunday, March 12 after a long, well-lived life.
Known affectionately as Jean to her many friends and family, she made her way into adulthood early, working to put herself through high school and Gem City Business College. Professionally, she held positions as a legal secretary and executive assistant in Hannibal, MO, retiring in 1990.
The daughter of Earl and Hattie Spates Downs, Jean was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, three sisters, two half-brothers and one half-sister.
Jean was married to Earl McFeeters for 54 years until his passing in 2003. She was mother to sons David, Daniel and Douglas who preceded her in death.
Grieving her loss and celebrating her life are her surviving son Michael McFeeters of York, SC and wife Karen, grandson Ryan McFeeters of Naperville, IL and fiancé Erin Lawinger, and grandson Tanner McFeeters of Chesapeake, VA and wife Andrea Fulle, the parents of Jean’s great grandson, Simon.
Jean was cherished and will be missed by many members of her extended family in the region, along with so many treasured friends who helped make her life rich and full to the end.
The family is planning a memorial service at a future date.
