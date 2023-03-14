Norma Jean McFeeters

Norma Jean McFeeters, 94, of Schuyler, Brown and Pike Counties, and most recently Quincy, died Sunday, March 12 after a long, well-lived life.

Known affectionately as Jean to her many friends and family, she made her way into adulthood early, working to put herself through high school and Gem City Business College. Professionally, she held positions as a legal secretary and executive assistant in Hannibal, MO, retiring in 1990.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.