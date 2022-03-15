Norma J. McLeod, age 86, passed away on Monday March 14, 2022. Loving wife of Jerry McLeod. Loving mother of Kathy (John) Alexander, Brian McLeod and Laurie Zafiropoulos. Cherished daughter of the late Norman and Thelma Bibb. Beloved grandma of Katie, Shannon, Brian Jr.,Matt, Megan, C.J., Shane and Shelby. Dear sister of the late Gary Bibb. Our dear great grandma, aunt, cousin and friend.
Services; Funeral at Kutis South County Chapel (5255 Lemay Ferry) on Friday 3/18 at 9AM. Interment Grand View Burial Park (Hannibal, MO) at 1:30PM on Friday. Visitation Thur. from 4 to 8PM
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.