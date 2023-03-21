Norma Jean Buckwalter, 92, of Palmyra, Mo., died March 19, 2023, at Maple lawn Nursing Home in Palmyra. Service will be March 27, at 11 a.m., at First Baptist Church in Palmyra. Burial will be held at Greenwood Cemetery in Palmyra. Visitation will be from 9 to 11a.m., March 27, at the church. Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements.
Palmyra, Mo.
