Norma F. Aymen, age 91, of New London, MO passed away at 9:48 pm Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at Hannibal Regional Hospital.
Funeral services will be held 6:00 pm Monday, December 27, 2021, at the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel. Burial will be held 11:00 am Tuesday, December 28, 2021 in the Barkley Cemetery in New London, MO.
Visitation celebrating Norma's life will be held 4:30 pm until the time of the service Monday at the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
Norma was born on January 23, 1930, in St. Louis, MO the daughter of Calvin and Stella (McFarlen) Lambert.
Survivors include daughter, Karen Huff (John) of New London, MO; son, Gary Aymen of Montreal, Quebec, Canada; grandchildren; Jessica Aymen, Jordan Aymen, Sam Huff (Tara) and Katie Charan (Sham) and three
great-grandchildren; Carson Huff, Darren Huff and Azaka Charan.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Aymen was preceded in death by a brother, Arnold Lambert.
After graduation, Norma worked at Ralston Purina for several years, raised her children, then went to work for Orchard Corporation where she remained until her retirement after a 20+ year tenure.
Norma had a love of music and enjoyed singing and dancing. She enjoyed a good shoot-em-up movie, Star Trek, Star Wars, the PBS series Doc Martin, Harry Potter. She loved looking at the night sky and feeling the warmth of the morning sun. Her greatest joy was being "GiGi" and "Grandma Norma" to her grandchildren whom she loved and cherished, and is missed by the family dog, Zoe.
Norma was a Christian by faith.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Arthritis Foundation, in care of Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
Online condolences may be made to the family and video tribute viewed onNorma's memorial page at www.smithfuneralhomeandchapel.com
