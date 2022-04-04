Jordan Young and her brother Alex Prinster fondly recall “late-night, pajama-clad trips to Dairy Queen” with their grandmother. Liz Meyer likes to remember a cruise to Alaska in 2006. “Mimi,” as she was known to her grandchildren, was off in search of the captain, to tell him he couldn’t leave port without her granddaughter, who had yet to return from a shore excursion five minutes before the ship was set to sail.
Nothing would have pleased Mimi more than to have those stories memorialized in her obituary.
Norma A. Herzog died peacefully March 27 at Beth Haven Nursing Home. She was 90.
Norma was born in Hannibal on Nov. 19, 1931, the middle child of Russell and Roberta Adrian. It was a time when a promotional flyer described Hannibal as “A Pleasant Place to Work and Live.” It noted the Tom and Huck Statue, the new Mark Twain Bridge across the Mississippi and the new Hannibal High School, from which Norma would graduate in 1948.
But Hannibal and her family also had to deal with the Depression. Like thousands of other Hannibalians, her father, a carpenter, had to forge a meager living for his family in the 1930s. It may have been a Spartan lifestyle but it was one she always remembered fondly.
In 1949, she married George M. “Milt” Herzog at the First United Methodist Church, of which she was a lifelong member. They had two children before they divorced, Dennis, in 1949, and Teri in 1955. Teri died in 2005; Dennis and his family live in Colorado.
Music was always a passion of Norma’s. She sang in the church choir for decades and was often a soloist. She also sang with the Mark Twain Chorale, and the St. Charles Choral Society when she lived there. But she always came back to Hannibal, where she worked a variety of clerical positions, including stints at the White Star Laundry in her younger years, and Watlow Inc., from which she retired.
She was a member of Eastern Star and was a volunteer with the Hannibal Visitor and Convention Bureau and the Hannibal Chamber of Commerce for many years.
Survivors, in addition to her son, include her daughter-in-law, Kathy Herzog, granddaughter and son-in-law, Liz and Sam Meyer, and two great-grandchildren, Kate and Beck Meyer, all of Colorado; granddaughter Jordan and her husband, Chris Young, and grandson, Alex Prinster, all of North Carolina. She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and her daughter.
Jordan, reminiscing on her grandmother’s passing last week, said, “Mimi was the best grandmother a kid could ask for. It wasn’t about the material things. It was always about the memories and we were lucky to have so many with her. She made Hannibal our personal playground. There were trips to Mark Twin Cave and tea at Rockcliffe Mansion. We scaled the lighthouse steps.” And then of course there were those late-night ice cream runs.
Private family services will be held in Colorado. Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 901 Broadway, Hannibal, MO 63401, or to a charity of one’s choice.
The family would like to thank the staff at Beth Haven Nursing Home and the James O’Donnell Funeral Home.
