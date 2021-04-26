Nona Van Os

Nona "May" (Brown) Van Os, age 87, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 10:25 am Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Hannibal Regional Hospital.
Graveside services and burial will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at the Thomas H. Brown Cemetery in rural Oak Grove, MO. Pastor Steve Barker will officiate.
There is no visitation planned.
Arrangements are being handled by the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel of Hannibal.
May was born on May 27, 1933, in Greenwood, MO to Thomas Francis and Eliza Ona (Birtie Arrington) Brown.
She was first married to Roy Allen Yates. He preceded her in death. She later married Charles Eugene Van Os on June 17, 1967. He preceded her in death on November 13, 2014.
May was known for her love of her family and music. At the age of 12, she learned to play the mandolin and her twin sister played the guitar. They were nown as the "Brown Twins", they played around the Kansas City area. In their early teens, they sang and played on the radio station KIMO in Independence, MO. Later they entertained on station WHB in Kansas City on the "Cowtown Jamboree". They continued to play with family members until her twin's death on October 25, 1997.
May graduated from Culver Stockton College in Canton, MO in 1971, and taught elementary school in Lewis County for several years.
May was a member of the Hannibal Heritage DAR Chapter.
May was preceded in death by her daughter, Nona Lynn Richie and infant grandson, Cole Alexander Yates, six brothers and her twin sister.
She leaves three daughters, Linda May Monson of Goodyear, AZ, Donna Sue Diaco (Louis) of Las Vegas, NV and Joy Elaine Young of Warrensburg, MO; two sons, Clint Hollis Yates and Steve Thomas Yates of Quincy, IL; son-in-law, Miles Richie of Independence, MO; sister, Leona Lanora (Kitty) McKay of Holden, MO; sister-in-law, Betty Van Os of Quincy, IL. Also surviving are four grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren, one stepdaughter, two step grandchildren and three great step grandchildren.
May was a member of the Hannibal Church of Christ.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hannibal Church of Christ or the Thomas H. Brown Cemetery, in care of SmithFuneral Home & Chapel.
Online condolences may be made to the family on May's memorial page at www.smithfuneralhomeandchapel.com