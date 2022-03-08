Nigel C. Williams

Nigel Christian Williams, 31, of Louisiana, Missouri, passed away at 8:16 PM, Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Springfield Memorial Hospital in Springfield, IL.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O’Donnell Funeral Home.
Nigel was born February 9, 1991, in Wichita Falls, Texas to John Williams and Teresa Jean Carson Williams.
Survivors include his father, John Williams; stepmother, Kelly Lawzano Williams; brother Derek and his wife Bethany Peters Williams of Sedalia, Missouri; grandmother, Sue Bousman Williams of Louisiana, Missouri; niece, Natalie Williams and nephew, Carson Williams, of Sedalia, Missouri. Nigel is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Nigel was preceded in death by his mother, grandparents, Gene and Hazel Schumacher Carson, and his grandfather, Willis Williams.
As the first-born child, he was a true Texan at heart and very independent and lived his life his way. Growing up as a military child, he was blessed to have lived in different countries and though his memories of this were few, it made a huge impact on his life. His love of exotic foods was inherited from his mother’s inquisitive taste as they would always share what she was having. His love of nature, which was from many years of family camping trips meant he was always at home in the woods being one with nature. His love of nature and animals was evident as he was caught raising a wild raccoon in his bedroom and even a baby duck who he taught to eat and swim. He was devoted to his younger brother and as children were the proverbial twin tornadoes causing mayhem and chaos with their parents and family.
